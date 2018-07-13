'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's' Moniece Slaughter Torn Up Over 'Not Mutual' Breakup With Girlfriend

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter recently revealed that she and her girlfriend, AD Diggs , are now over, and her public revelation was sparked by Diggs' detailed social media post that made it abundantly clear where they stand.

Slaughter recently took to Instagram where she reposted Diggs' lengthy Instagram Story message outlining their breakup.

"I wasn't going to even address this cause I feel like it should be a private matter but I see that she can't seem to respect that," Diggs wrote. "Moniece and I are officially broken up. I don't wish to share the personal reasons behind why."

In her own caption, Slaughter made it clear that the decision to split was not hers and that it's the "worst pain" she's "ever felt." She even added that it's a message she's "not ready to accept."

"I guess there is indeed no hope for repair," she wrote. "And I guess I'll have no choice but to let it go. Feeling isn't mutual and I desperately wished things could have been different. But I can't make [someone] love me the way I love them."

Watch the ladies' full posts, below: