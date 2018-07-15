This 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta' Star Is Dating One Of Blac Chyna's Exes

It's social media official, too.

Published 4 days ago

It looks like Tokyo Vanity has a new boo.

According to video posted on social media, the Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star is dating Ferrari aka Mr. Versace Robe.

The two were spotted at a gas station, uh, against each other. TV also revealed Ferrari in the car with her on Instagram Live.

Ferrari originally made a name for himself when pictures and video of him surfaced in bed with Blac Chyna just days after she split with Rob Kardashian. His relationship with the model though was very short-lived.

Shoutout to the new couple. It looks like they’re happy together. See the social media official video/pics below.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

