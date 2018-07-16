Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Troll Her BF After He Calls Her Out For Clout Chasing On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's bae Younes Bendjima might want to turn off his Instagram comments. Fans of the reality star flocked to the 25-year-old's IG after he threw shade at the reality star for posing in a sexy pic on social media.

The drama commenced after the mama-of-three shared a pic of her sporting a floral thong bikini with the caption, "don't be shady, be a lady" on Instagram. Kardashian's top model boyfriend commented, "that's what you need to show to get likes," instantly setting off the reality star's relentless fans.

Kardashian's fan quickly unleashed a fiery wrath in the comment section of a photo of Bendjima wearing swimming trunks. "Is this what YOU need to show to get likes?! Boy bye! Don't come for our queen," one furious fan wrote.

The 39-year-old reality star has been romantically linked to the 25-year-old model since October 2017.

