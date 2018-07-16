Paris Jackson Shares Some News About Her Sexuality That People Close To Her Have ‘Known For Years’

Paris Jackson is inadvertently sharing news about her sexuality with the world, and she made it a point to stress that this isn't something she's been hiding, at all.

The daughter of the late and great Michael Jackson recently utilized the now widely popular new Instagram question feature which saw a fan ask, "Are you bi?"

She bluntly responded, "That's what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels."

After her response was picked up by a slew of media outlets and blogs that reported the young scion "revealed" and "confirmed" that she is bisexual, she took to Twitter to clear one thing up: this is not new information.

"How many times have I publicly referred to the community as 'my fellow LGBTQ+'? like even on stage," she tweeted. "I've been a part of the community for years. I even mentioned having crushes on girls when I was 8 in a magazine before. I've been caught kissing girls in public. This is not news."