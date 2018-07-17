Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Reportedly Taken A Huge Step To Try To Save Their Relationship

Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are reportedly working hard towards repairing their relationship after the athlete's widespread cheating scandal.

According to People, a family friend claimed the two are currently in couples therapy and are hoping that it would help them towards rebuilding their relationship following the scandal.

Lisa Stanley, a friend of Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, shared the news with KIIS FM's Celeb HQ, saying they are "one thousand percent working through couples therapy." She added that they are both "working hard" before stressing that Kardashian "doesn't want to look a fool" given her past embarrassing experience with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The two have also been showing a united front in public as they were recently spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, this past Monday.

"Khloé was always going to try to make this work, for a plethora of reasons," Stanley added. "The first reason is she has a child now, and she feel very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man."