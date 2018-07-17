Kylie Jenner Explains How She And Travis Scott Feel About The ‘Kardashian Curse’

Aside from sharing details about how they met and how their lives have changed since the birth of their daughter, Stormi , the standout moment from the cover story remains their opinions on how they plan on surviving the infamous "Kardashian curse."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are gracing the cover of GQ 's August issue and in it they share a slew of details about their relatively elusive relationship.

In the cover story, Kylie makes it clear that she is unbothered by the chatter, agreeing with writer Mark Anthony Green's conclusion that "maybe it's just extremely difficult to fly this close to the sun" — a comment made in reference to her exes.

"That's exactly what it is," she said. "They come and can't handle it."

When sharing how her boyfriend and the father of her child is dealing with her now fever-pitch level of fame, she admits that he has his moments.

"I don't think he's really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family," she said. "For sure, I know he doesn't like the attention. That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or, like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's OK with me, because we just do our thing."

You can read this full cover story, here.