On To The Next: Is Blac Chyna Moving On With This Chart Topping Rapper?

Is there a new romance on the rise for Blac Chyna ? New photos of the social media sensation hitting the same club as Drake feuled rumors that there might be something going on between them.

Chyna was photographed entering LA hot spot, The Nice Guy earlier this week. After turning up in the club, Chyna was coincidentally caught leaving the club moments after Drake.

If the rumors are true, this wouldn't be the first Drake and Blac Chyna were involved. In the middle of Drake's 2014 beef with Chyna's ex-boyfriend and his Young Money label mate Tyga, the "Scorpion" rapper pulled the ultimate petty move by going on a liking spree throughout Chyna's IG. Chyna replied by quoting Drake lyrics and tagging the rapper in a series of seductive photos, but things never appeared to have gone any further than that.

The Rob & Chyna star's relationship status has been up in the air for weeks now. Her 18-year-old on-again off-again bf YBN Almighty Jay announced that they were broken up days after Chyna debuted a tattoo of his name on her forearm. The couple briefly reconciled days before reports accused Chyna of dating 19-year-old boxer Devin Haney.