Fist & Furious: Tyrese Shares Details Of Nasty On-Set Brawl With Former Co-Star

While Tyrese 's beef with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson remains his most recent public feud to date, it apparently wasn't his most impactful as he recently revealed that he got into it with one of his former co-stars to the point where things even got physical.

During his most recent appearance on Van Lathan's The Red Pill podcast, Tyrese revealed that he got into a full-on brawl and fist-fight with actor James Franco while they filmed their 2006-released film Annapolis .

While he refrained from going into too much detail about their confrontation, which he said happened back in '06, he did mention that things got so heavy that they had to shut down production for some time due to the incident.

"Actually, I didn't get along with James Franco, but that's some other s**t," he said. "We fought. We actually got in a full-on fight. It was a situation. They had to shut down production for a whole day. That s**t was crazy."

Elsewhere in the interview, he owned up to his part in his feud with The Rock, admitting that he fully caused their one-sided rift.

Listen to what he had to say, below: