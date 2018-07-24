Report: 'RHOA' Producers Are 'Punishing' Kenya Moore Through This Savage Gesture

However, a new report indicates what the higher-ups of the successful Bravo reality series are allegedly doing to penalize Moore for eloping.

While it has been previously reported that Kenya Moore will not be returning for the next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta , the details surrounding that report have remained scarce.

According to lovebscott.com, the Bravo executives are reportedly willing to maintain Moore as a part of the cast, but in a reduced capacity as a "friend of the show" and have cut her salary by 90 percent.

They have even further demanded that she film her pregnancy journey with her husband, Marc Daly, who, based on the report, has agreed to film for the next season only to support his wife.

The site goes on to explain that the executives reportedly are refusing to issue her a fair contract in an effort to "publicly humiliate" the former beauty queen for not getting married on television and for not having her husband film throughout the entirety of the last season.

A source close to Moore revealed that she is currently in talks with three networks to do a spin-off show if Bravo refuses to fairly compensate her.

None of these details have been fully confirmed by either party, just yet.