'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Chinese Kitty Says Her Apartment Complex Is Threatening To Evict Her For This Odd Reason

Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member Chinese Kitty recently took to Instagram to share with her followers that her apartment complex is threatening to evict her for wearing a thong bikini in the shared pool.

The reality TV newbie, 23, vented in the caption of a text post that read, "Where they can try to evict you from your apartment for wearing a thong bikini."

In the lengthy caption, she explained that she came home to learn of the news from a letter stuck to her door.

"Came home to a f****n letter on my door threatening to evict me for 'inappropriate bathing suit' 'disturbing the peace' 'violating lease terms,'" she wrote. "GTFOH WITH THAT B******T. N***a only in America would they be so f****n worried about how and what a female can and can't wear to a F*****G POOL."

Read the rest of her caption where she tries to invalidate her complex's mandate by mentioning perils currently going on throughout the country like school shootings and police brutality.