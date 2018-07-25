'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Chinese Kitty Says Her Apartment Complex Is Threatening To Evict Her For This Odd Reason

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member Chinese Kitty recently took to Instagram to share with her followers that her apartment complex is threatening to evict her for wearing a thong bikini in the shared pool.
The reality TV newbie, 23, vented in the caption of a text post that read, "Where they can try to evict you from your apartment for wearing a thong bikini."
In the lengthy caption, she explained that she came home to learn of the news from a letter stuck to her door.
"Came home to a f****n letter on my door threatening to evict me for 'inappropriate bathing suit' 'disturbing the peace' 'violating lease terms,'" she wrote. "GTFOH WITH THAT B******T. N***a only in America would they be so f****n worried about how and what a female can and can't wear to a F*****G POOL."
Read the rest of her caption where she tries to invalidate her complex's mandate by mentioning perils currently going on throughout the country like school shootings and police brutality.
What's your take on this? Does she have a right to wear what she pleases in the complex's pool, or are they fully justified in enforcing this rule?
(Photo: Instagram, _chinesekitty)
