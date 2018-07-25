Here's How R. Kelly's Ex Wife Feels About His Bizarre Confessions On 19-Minute 'I Admit' Track

The singer attempted to air out his own dirty laundry.

Published 1 week ago

R. Kelly started the week off by releasing a new track titled "I Admit" where he aired out his dirty laundry for the world, addressing the slew of allegations made against him throughout the years.

Now, after some time has passed since the 19-minute song was dropped, the R&B singer's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, has taken to social media to share her thoughts and she did so in a pretty unique way.

In the lengthy track, R. Kelly dismissed claims of pedophilia and sexual abuse and even went on to boldly add that the lewd activities he has taken ownership of are all thumbs-upped by his late mother.

After listening to the singer's new musical offering, Andrea decided to make a few additions to its lyrics as she claimed he was omitting some of his deepest and most disturbing secrets from the song.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she posted her revision of the song, mentioning the truth behind his admission and also acknowledging his mother, Joanne.

"THE REMIX. Admit it Admit it Admit it Your mama IS watching over you," she wrote. "And rolling over in her grave because of the ABUSIVE things you do You say she's looking down from heaven So there's nothing she didn't see... Even though you can't read or write it didn't stop you from making hit songs but you don't have to read or write to know Domestic Violence is wrong."

Read the lyrics to her full "remix," below:

THE REMIX: Admit it Admit it Admit it Your mama IS watching over you And rolling over in her grave because of the ABUSIVE things you do You say she’s looking down from heaven So there’s nothing she didn’t see Which means she saw you BEAT me from heaven and neglect her grand babies......Admit it Admit it Admit it Your children you don’t see Because you treat them like your fans And not your flesh and blood, please Being a dead beat dad is a conscious choice You could face time w them EVERYDAY they’d SEE your face and HEAR your voice,so..... Admit it Admit it Admit it Then go get some professional help Own the pain that you’ve inflicted on others’ All by yourself Even though you can’t read or write it didn’t stop you from making hit songs But you don’t have to read or write to know Domestic Violence is wrong, so.... Admit it Admit it Admit it Your past is not is an excuse Just because you were abused doesn’t mean you get to ABUSE..... Admit it Admit it Admit it Cause the TRUTH will set you free Nothing good is gonna come to you UNTIL YOU DO RIGHT BY ME. #domesticviolenceawareness #survivor #free #truth #speak @theshaderoom @tmz_tv @thejasminebrand_ @balleralert @bet @people @billboard @theviewabc @wendyshow @iamsteveharveytv @johnlegend @theellenshow @ncadv

A post shared by Drea Kelly (@officialdreakelly) on

The two were married for 12 years before Andrea filed for divorce in 2009. They share three children together.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: Paras Griffin/WireImage, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

