Here's How R. Kelly's Ex Wife Feels About His Bizarre Confessions On 19-Minute 'I Admit' Track

Now, after some time has passed since the 19-minute song was dropped, the R&B singer's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly , has taken to social media to share her thoughts and she did so in a pretty unique way.

R. Kelly started the week off by releasing a new track titled "I Admit" where he aired out his dirty laundry for the world, addressing the slew of allegations made against him throughout the years.

In the lengthy track, R. Kelly dismissed claims of pedophilia and sexual abuse and even went on to boldly add that the lewd activities he has taken ownership of are all thumbs-upped by his late mother.

After listening to the singer's new musical offering, Andrea decided to make a few additions to its lyrics as she claimed he was omitting some of his deepest and most disturbing secrets from the song.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she posted her revision of the song, mentioning the truth behind his admission and also acknowledging his mother, Joanne.

"THE REMIX. Admit it Admit it Admit it Your mama IS watching over you," she wrote. "And rolling over in her grave because of the ABUSIVE things you do You say she's looking down from heaven So there's nothing she didn't see... Even though you can't read or write it didn't stop you from making hit songs but you don't have to read or write to know Domestic Violence is wrong."

Read the lyrics to her full "remix," below: