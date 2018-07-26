Blac Chyna's Mom Asks Iyanla Vanzant To Fix Her Life In The Most Awkward Way

Now, most recently, she's resorted to Instagram to beg Fix My Life host Iyanla Vanzant to help her get her life in order, but her approach was pretty cringeworthy, to say the least.

Blac Chyna 's mother, Tokyo Toni , has been on a roll lately, taking to social media just about every day to air out what she considers to be her and her daughter's dirty laundry.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Tokyo Toni took to her private Instagram account to request the help of the infamous life coach as she claims she has not spoken with her daughter for some time.

While her plea doesn't seem too abnormal, her delivery was, as she hysterically yelled in an Instagram video, "Eevana Yan Van Sant, save my life! Chyna! Let's go on Eevana Yan Van Sant!"

After apparently noticing she may have mispronounced the well-known life coach's name, she said in a calmer tone, "Evona, please change my life."

Take a look at the video, below: