Bobby Brown's Tribute To His Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina Will Break Your Heart

Bobby Brown is gearing up to pay tribute to his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown by opening a domestic violence shelter in her honor.

Sources reportedly confirmed to Us Weekly that the legendary crooner will be presented with an official proclamation from South Fulton mayor Bill Edwards on July 30.

The domestic violence shelter, set to be named the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, will "have a 24-hour crisis intervention line and will serve as an emergency transitional shelter." Sources revealed that it will also "be the first building established under the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity non-profit organization."

Bobbi Kristina Brown tragically died three years ago. In early 2015, the 22-year-old was placed into a medically induced coma after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub. She passed away from her injuries six months later. Brown's boyfriend, Nick Gordon was deemed "legally responsible" for Bobbi Kristina's death and ordered to $36 million to her estate following a wrongful death lawsuit.