Jealous Much? Erica Mena Tries To Drag Draya Michele Over New Gig And Fails Miserably

There's trouble in reality TV paradise as two of the most well-known figures in the television genre are "beefing." Erica Mena of the Love & Hip Hop franchise and Draya Michele, formerly of Basketball Wives, got into a mild disagreement — which was largely one-sided — after the notoriously boisterous Mena attempted to trivialize Michele's latest TV gig.

It all started when Michele posted a promotional clip from the new BET movie, We Belong Together, which she is both producing and starring in.

Shortly after Michele's clip started making the rounds, Mena tweeted her thoughts, writing, "Let's get this right! @BET I'm ready when you are. Let's get a GOOD actress in y'all movies." Catching wind of the shade, the Mint Swim creator took the high road, tweeting in response to Mena's nasty jab, "I'm never blowing out the next women's candle to make my flame shine brighter."

I’m never blowing out the next women’s candle to make my flame shine brighter. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 24, 2018

While many assumed the brief social media war was over, Mena then resorted to her Instagram Story to continue to speak on the situation, saying, with her signature force, "I don't know Draya, OK? I know of her. I don't know her... So, I wouldn't know what she's doing. I wouldn't care." Take a look at her full explanation for her messy tweet, below:

Messy, messy, messy.

Written by Moriba Cummings