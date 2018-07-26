Stevie J's Alleged Mistress Blasts Him For Denying Their Unborn Child

While Stevie J. should be basking in newly wedded bliss, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is caught up in a shocking paternity scandal. Misha Perry, the woman accusing Stevie J. of abandoning her and their unborn child, recently opened up about her alleged relationship with the reality star.

The 20-year-old spilled all of the tea on how she met, became involved with and ultimately ended things with Stevie J. during an interview with Hollywood Life. "I met Stevie on Instagram, he contacted me around May 2017... he was like, ‘I just want you to be my girl, I want you to be with me, come stay with me, live with me. So I moved in with him the first day in January." Dishing on the changes that began to happen, Perry continued, "He and I had a very heated argument which ended our relationship. Then I never really went back to his house because I knew it would’ve gotten worse. He turned into a whole different person and I didn’t like that."

Once their split, Perry claims she even went out of her way to contact one of Stevie's children to help mediate. "I contacted one of his children to let them know what’s going on and they responded, ‘Well, that’s between you and my dad.’ I’ve tried to contact him several times about it. He doesn’t really respond or if he does respond it’s in a negative way, like, ‘Don’t f**king call me.’" She also touched on how she feels about him abandoning their daughter she plans to name Harmony Jordan. "I’m just more upset about this for the child. I’m an adult and I can handle certain things but then the child asks for their father, it’s going to be hard to explain to them that their father is ignoring them. It hurts me that I may have to explain that to my child one day." News of Perry's claims about Stevie fathering her child emerged on Father's Day when she shouted him on Instagram. She reignited her claims once news broke that he tied the knot with R&B songstress Faith Evans.

Written by BET Staff