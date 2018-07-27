Charlamagne Tha God's DNA Not Found In Alleged Victim's Rape Kit

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Charlamagne Tha God -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

The radio personality was accused of raping 15-year-old girl.

Published 1 week ago

Charlamagne Tha God  recently came under public scrutiny after allegations of his involvement in a 2001 rape resurfaced. With calls to have the radio personality dismissed from The Breakfast Club and have his newly greenlit HBO series pulled off air, new details have emerged in his favor.

According to The Blast, a rape kit performed by South Carolina officials had no DNA evidence from the radio personality.

Court documents obtained by The Blast revealed there was "no evidence of any semen" found inside the victim "from an oral, vaginal and rectal swab."

Upon further examination, officials found that Jessica Reid, the alleged victim's fingernails contained "nothing of apparent serological evidentiary value" after they were inspected. 

Charlamagne, who has always maintained his innocence, reportedly cooperated with the police when the incident first occurred in and attempt to clear his name and suggested that his cousins, who were reportedly present, do the same.

17 years after the alleged incident occurred, Reid, 32, made a public plea for the case to be reopened and attempted to take the case all the way to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

