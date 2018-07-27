Drake’s Baby’s Mother Posts About ‘Bad Sex,’ And The Internet Has Questions

Drake's baby's mother, Sophie Brussaux, has kept a relatively low profile since it was revealed that she and the rapper conceived a child together. Now, however, the former porn star is being a bit more forthcoming with her social media presence and has, most recently, shared her thoughts on the concept of "bad sex," and her opinions have social media confused.

The folks at Baller Alert caught Sophie sharing her thoughts in the comments section under a post which posed the question, "What would you do if you practiced abstinence until marriage, but once you got married the sex was horrible?" Her response, which was quite direct, read, "If you practiced abstinence until marriage, there's no bad sex lol." Take a look, below:

Her brief comment caught the attention of commenters who wasted no time in questioning her statement. "Boy that chick that pushed out Drake 18 year paycheck is speaking out these days lol," one commenter wrote after noticing Sophie's sudden fervor to speak. Another asked, "We care about pornstar opinions now," while another posed the question, "Does Drake knows [sic] she's out here talking?" Is Drake's baby mama on track to becoming the next big "social media personality"?

Written by John Justice