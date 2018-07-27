That Was Fast: Porsha Williams Reportedly Spotted With A Baby Bump Days After Going Public With Her New Man

Porsha Williams recently debuted her new man to the world and it appears, to some, that she has some more big news to share in the form of a possible baby bump.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was recently spotted at her friend Shamea Morton's gender reveal party in Atlanta, and her attire of choice had some guessing she is with child.

The usually glammed up reality star went for a more casual and toned down look in the Atlanta heat, rocking an oversize Adidas hoodie and jeans. Many suspected that she was purposefully hiding a baby bump under her comfy wardrobe.

Take a look, below: