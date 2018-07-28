‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jackie Christie Is Begging This NBA MVP’s Wife To Join The Cast

LeBron James hopefully won’t be the only star in his immediate family.

Sure, we’re pulling for his two sons to follow his path to the NBA, or even his daughter Zhuri for the WNBA (if that’s what she eventually wants), but we’re talking about Savannah.

At least one star of Basketball Wives is pulling for LeBron’s wife to join her on the cast of the popular VH1 show. TMZ recently caught up with Jackie Christie and her husband Doug and prompted the interesting theory that she seemed to really go for.

"Come on Savannah," she said to the cameraman. "We need you!"