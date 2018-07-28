‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jackie Christie Is Begging This NBA MVP’s Wife To Join The Cast

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
LeBron James hopefully won’t be the only star in his immediate family.
Sure, we’re pulling for his two sons to follow his path to the NBA, or even his daughter Zhuri for the WNBA (if that’s what she eventually wants), but we’re talking about Savannah.
At least one star of Basketball Wives is pulling for LeBron’s wife to join her on the cast of the popular VH1 show. TMZ recently caught up with Jackie Christie and her husband Doug and prompted the interesting theory that she seemed to really go for.
"Come on Savannah," she said to the cameraman. "We need you!"
Christie and Doug were walking through LAX when they were asked about the exciting possibility. "Savannah, come be on 'Basketball Wives,' we think you're adorable!" she reiterated.
It’s uncertain whether Savannah Brinson is even interested in joining the program. Looks like the ball is literally in her court. It would really add a lot to Basketball Wives as she’d be the highest profile ball player’s wife to ever be a castmate.
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
