Side Eye Or Nah? Denzel Washington Reveals His Secret To A Happy Marriage, And The Internet Is Divided

It’s worked for him for 35 years.

Published 1 week ago

ICYMI: Relationship advice from Denzel Washington has recently gone viral and it’s leaving Twitter in a serious debate! 

Here’s how it started.

For those who don’t know, Denzel and wife Pauletta Washington celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary back in June, so it only made sense that People Magazine asked the professional actor how to keep a happy marriage. 

“I do what I’m told. I keep my mouth shut,” Washington said jokingly to PEOPLE

Instantly Twitter started to sound off! Check out what they had to say below: 

So, seriously, what keeps the couple together? Here are the gems Denzel dropped about his wife: 

“There are too many things!” Denzel responded when asked what he appreciates most about his wife. 

“What pops into my head: security, food, a beautiful home. The difference between a house and a home, it’s a big difference. You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home – and not to say a man can’t make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids [John David, 33, Katia, 30, twins Olivia and Malcolm, 27] and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting.”

You’ve got to love this true example of Black love. Whether you agree with his secret or not, it works for them! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage)

