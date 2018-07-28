Side Eye Or Nah? Denzel Washington Reveals His Secret To A Happy Marriage, And The Internet Is Divided

ICYMI: Relationship advice from Denzel Washington has recently gone viral and it’s leaving Twitter in a serious debate!

Here’s how it started.

For those who don’t know, Denzel and wife Pauletta Washington celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary back in June, so it only made sense that People Magazine asked the professional actor how to keep a happy marriage.

“I do what I’m told. I keep my mouth shut,” Washington said jokingly to PEOPLE.

Instantly Twitter started to sound off! Check out what they had to say below: