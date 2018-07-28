Ving Rhames Shares Shocking Story Of Cops Pulling Gun On Him At His Own Home

We’re just as tired reporting these stories as you are reading them.

Too many times we’ve heard the news that in someone has been killed, harmed, or threaten by police, and according to Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames, he was recently a victim of unjust interaction with police.

In a recent interview with The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM Urban View, the 59-year-old revealed just this year, a cop pulled a 9-mm gun on him at his own home in Santa Monica, California, after his neighbor called and said a “large Black man” was breaking into a home.

“This happened this year. I am in my home, it was around 2:15 p.m. in the afternoon,” Rhames shared. “I have a screen door at and then I have a wooden door. … I’m in my house, I’m in a pair of basketball shorts only. I have two English bulldog puppies. I hear a noise in my backyard but I’m thinking the puppies are just running around, and then I get a knock on the front door.”

He continued with the terrifying experience that included a group of police officers, a police dog and the captain of police: “I get up, I’m just in my basketball shorts — literally. I get up, I open the door and there is a red dot pointed at my face from a 9-mm. They say put up your hands, literally. I just walked and opened up the door. … Then they said open the front screen door. They say do it with one hand so then I have to do it with one hand. My hands are up and they have me outside.”

Thankfully, the captain recognized Ving after the 911 call about a potential burglary.

Allegedly, the neighbor denied she called when asked by Ving, the sergeant and one of the police officers.

“So here I am in my own home, alone in some basketball shorts and just because someone called and said a large Black man is breaking [in,] when I opened up the wooden door, a 9-mm is pointed at me,” Ving repeated.

What would have happened if they didn’t recognize Ving as a celebrity? Such a scary thought, especially for Ving, who worries about the safety of his teenage son, Freedom.



Hear the interview for yourself.