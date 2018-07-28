Wendy Williams Responds To Allegations She’s Jealous Of Black Celebrity Women

Wendy Williams has recently come under fire for her years of strong opinions about Black women. ICYMI: Many are accusing the 54-year-old talk show host of being jealous of the Black celebrities that she has criticized while sitting in her “Hot Topic” chair.

Recently, the talk show host spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine to clear the air about the accusations. “I've heard that. But it's not true," The Wendy Williams Show host told Cosmopolitan. "Those people are saying the wrong thing—it's what they would like to believe, you see. Because I'm up here, so the only place that I can go is down." For years, Wendy has been known to throw a little shade while delivering her humorous banter dishing on the latest in celebrity news, but to be clear, Wendy wants you to know, she has no tolerance for "dumb" behavior from any race.

"I'm fun! Right now I'm not, sorry. But I hate dumb women," she said. "And that goes for whatever color you are." The New Jersey native also wanted to make clear, she is immensely proud to be a Black woman. "People have accused me of bleaching my skin; of getting a nose job. They squint at my mom like, I didn't know Wendy was Asian. I am Black all day, honey pie. I am Black and very proud. I'm not going to do the no-makeup natural hair, whatever, beans, greens, lettuce, tomato, eh. But I've got more Black in my pinky than most of the gangsters behind their keyboards," she continued. "You come out of your house and you do a talk show, let me see how far you get with your attitude."

And to her haters, the former radio personality has a message for them. "People love to throw stones at me, and I get it," she said. "It's fun to make fun of me because I put myself out there. I'm a large personality and I got the funny bone; I voice my opinion and then people get upset." With an upcoming season, whether you can’t stand to watch her shady moments or just love the show, it’s clear, "you tune in and watch every day,” and for that, Wendy wants to “thank you!"

Written by Tweety Elitou