Hold Up! Think Twice Before Telling Angela Bassett She Looks 'So Good' For Her Age

While you might think it's a compliment to tell someone they look good for their age, 59-year-old Angela Bassett might give you the side-eye.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter’s PorterEdit digital magazine, the actress revealed she is sometimes taken aback when people compliment her youthful appearance, “I guess it’s a high-class problem to have. But you don’t really know what to say when someone says: ‘Oh, my God, you look so good (for 59)’.” She added, “What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?”

Bassett did say a clean diet contributes to 85% of her ageless beauty. However, we can't dismiss the power of melanin. As the saying goes, Black don't crack!

Angela Bassett is currently in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which opened in theaters on Friday.