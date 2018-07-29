Hold Up! Think Twice Before Telling Angela Bassett She Looks 'So Good' For Her Age

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Angela Bassett attends the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' U.S. Premiere at Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater at the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum on July 22, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

The actress is 59.

Published 1 week ago

While you might think it's a compliment to tell someone they look good for their age, 59-year-old Angela Bassett might give you the side-eye. 

In an interview with Net-A-Porter’s PorterEdit digital magazine, the actress revealed she is sometimes taken aback when people compliment her youthful appearance, “I guess it’s a high-class problem to have. But you don’t really know what to say when someone says: ‘Oh, my God, you look so good (for 59)’.” She added, “What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?”

Bassett did say a clean diet contributes to 85% of her ageless beauty. However, we can't dismiss the power of melanin. As the saying goes, Black don't crack!

Angela Bassett is currently in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which opened in theaters on Friday.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

