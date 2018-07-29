Did Princess Love Just Brutally Shade Ray J’s Mom?

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
The beef between Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood and his wife, Prince Love is really heating up.
Last week, Momma Norwood demanded that her daughter-in-law apologize publicly for shading her son on social media.
You see, Princess and Ray J haven’t been getting along recently, which may stem from the singer-turned reality star’s trip to Las Vegas where he got a little too comfortable with some other girls.
Now, those social media subs from Love are being aimed at Sonja. After Princess Love posted a picture of her newborn daughter Melody on Instagram, a follower commented with a rather shrewd assertion.
“She is so cute,” the comment read. “@princesslove she looks a little like ray js mom, do you think?”
Her response? Simply, “nope.”
Welp! Looks like this has gotten so out of hand that a newborn is involved. Perhaps in a future episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, the three can have a summit and end this petty beef.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images and Ralph Notaro/Getty Images
