Did Princess Love Just Brutally Shade Ray J’s Mom?

Looks like there's still some beef between the two.

Published 1 week ago

The beef between Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood and his wife, Prince Love is really heating up.

Last week, Momma Norwood demanded that her daughter-in-law apologize publicly for shading her son on social media.

You see, Princess and Ray J haven’t been getting along recently, which may stem from the singer-turned reality star’s trip to Las Vegas where he got a little too comfortable with some other girls.

Now, those social media subs from Love are being aimed at Sonja. After Princess Love posted a picture of her newborn daughter Melody on Instagram, a follower commented with a rather shrewd assertion.

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾#princesslove #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

“She is so cute,” the comment read. “@princesslove she looks a little like ray js mom, do you think?”

Her response? Simply, “nope.”

Welp! Looks like this has gotten so out of hand that a newborn is involved. Perhaps in a future episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, the three can have a summit and end this petty beef.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images and Ralph Notaro/Getty Images

