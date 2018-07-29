Flying While Black: Tamar Braxton 'Ridiculed' By Delta Pilot

Not even being a celebrity can prevent you from the realities of living while Black. On Friday, July 27, Tamar and her sister Twanda Braxton were reportedly on their way back to Atlanta after performing at the Cincinnati Music Festival.

In a video, that has now gone viral, a white Delta pilot says to Tamar, "The flight attendants work for me. They give orders that come from me and so if you get an instruction from a flight attendant, I need to know that you are willing and able to do what you're told to do by a flight attendant. Don't ask me any questions, answer yes or no."



Tamar says yes, the pilot walks away, and Tamar and Twanda talk about getting off the plane. Watch below: