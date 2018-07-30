Bow Down: Beyoncé Makes Historical Changes To Vogue Magazine For September Issue Cover

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
After making history as the first black woman to headline the Coachella music festival, Beyoncé is gearing up for another history making moment. Bey has reportedly brought on 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell to shoot her appearance on the September issue of Vogue magazine.
According to HuffPost, Bey was granted "full control" over the cover from Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
Mitchell, who will become the first black photographer to shoot a cover for the magazine in it's 126-year history, is an Atlanta native and a graduate of New York University.
Mitchell gained notoriety after the release of his 2015 book of photos El Paquete. Shortly after the release of the book that paid homage to Cuban culture and architecture, he was brought on to capture Teen Vogue's March for Our Lives shoot. Mitchell has also showcased his skills as a director on projects for Marc Jacobs and Ray-Ban.
Just this December, Mitchell was featured in the New York Times' "Up Next Series," where he explained his inspiration. "I depict black people and people of color in a really real and pure way. There is an honest gaze to my photos."
After news of Bey's historic decision went viral, commenters quickly took to social media with their thoughts.
I love that Beyoncé believes in putting on other talented black creatives. Reminds me of the time Prince forced InStyle to find a BW to interview him bc they had none on staff. https://t.co/RqvqW9gmF5— Bené (@beneviera) July 30, 2018
It’s amazing, and embarrassing for them, that Vogue has never before had a Black photographer work on their cover. And Beyonce changed that, not Vogue.— Touré (@Toure) July 30, 2018
Beyoncé reportedly getting unprecedented control over the September issue of Vogue is the most controversial fashion news since Jacqueline Follet almost became editor of Runway. pic.twitter.com/fZHj5dmM1U— Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) July 30, 2018
Also? Beyonce is SUCH a huge phenomenon (star seems too small), she's covering Vogue without giving an interview...again. Instead, she's *literally* controlling her own narrative and writing captions and bringing young Black folks in the room. pic.twitter.com/szReNvsvc5— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) July 30, 2018
I love how everything Beyoncé does career-wise is overtly saturated in Blackness✊🏾👏🏾 She intentionally invades predominantly white spaces (Coachella & now Vogue) & just slaps blackness in they face 😭! Go AWWFFF QUEEN😩✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ls2ap2KEhn— Willyoncé♊️ (@WillFromWakanda) July 30, 2018
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
