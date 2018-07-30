Bow Down: Beyoncé Makes Historical Changes To Vogue Magazine For September Issue Cover

After making history as the first black woman to headline the Coachella music festival, Beyoncé is gearing up for another history making moment. Bey has reportedly brought on 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell to shoot her appearance on the September issue of Vogue magazine.

According to HuffPost, Bey was granted "full control" over the cover from Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Mitchell, who will become the first black photographer to shoot a cover for the magazine in it's 126-year history, is an Atlanta native and a graduate of New York University.

Mitchell gained notoriety after the release of his 2015 book of photos El Paquete. Shortly after the release of the book that paid homage to Cuban culture and architecture, he was brought on to capture Teen Vogue's March for Our Lives shoot. Mitchell has also showcased his skills as a director on projects for Marc Jacobs and Ray-Ban.

Just this December, Mitchell was featured in the New York Times' "Up Next Series," where he explained his inspiration. "I depict black people and people of color in a really real and pure way. There is an honest gaze to my photos."

After news of Bey's historic decision went viral, commenters quickly took to social media with their thoughts.