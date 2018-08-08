Another ‘Cosby Show’ Star Is Headed For Divorce

One of the iconic sitcom's stars is heading down the road to divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

Bad news for another member of the Cosby Show family.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast , Joseph C. Phillips , 56, who played Lt. Martin Kendall, the husband of Lisa Bonet's character, Denise Huxtable, is about to become a single man after his wife filed for divorce after 23 years of marriage.

Nicole Phillips, the actor's now estranged wife, reportedly filed for divorce back on July 19 and cited irreconcilable differences. She further stated in the document that they split in November of 2017.

The two, who had been married since 1994, share three sons: Connor, Ellis, and Samuel.

The site reports that Nicole is seeking joint custody of Samuel who is the only one of the three who is a minor. Furthermore, she is also asking that the court prevent Joseph from being awarded spousal support.

Joseph Phillips most recently appeared in the hit Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, where he played the father of Alisha Boe's character.