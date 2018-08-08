Kim And Khloé Kardashian Drag Kourtney's Ex-Boyfriend After He Was Caught Making Out With Tyga's Former Flame

However, now that the news is out regarding their split, two of her famous sisters are dragging her now ex-boyfriend on social media after he was seen parlaying around with another woman.

It was recently reported that Kourtney Kardshian chose to end her relationship with her younger boy toy, Younes Bendjima .

Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who many may say have their own significant other-related issues to worry about, resorted to The Shade Room comments section to slam Bendjima after the account posted photos of him vacationing with a group of people, one of them being Tyga's former flame.

The photos were reposted from Bendjima's own Instagram account where he documented his trip. In some of the photos he failed to include in his uploads, however, was Las Vegas waitress Jordan Ozuna, who's had previous relations with the likes of Tyga and Justin Bieber.

Radar Online went on to further report that the two were "caught kissing and getting very handsy."

After The Shade Room posted the screenshots of the PDA images of the two, Kim wrote in the comments section, "Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" completed with a Pinocchio emoji.