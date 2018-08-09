Wayment: Idris Elba Is Reportedly Back In Talks To Play James Bond

Back in 2014, during a massive Sony hack that revealed a ton of insider emails, the then-studio co-chair Amy Pascal told a colleague that Idris Elba “should be the next Bond.”

Since the revelation, the actor has denied interest in taking on the role and even suggested that a woman should depict the legendary series character.

Well now, new reports are indicating that James Bond producers are starting to lean toward desiring a person of color play Bond. The Independent reports that director Antoine Fuqua discussed with producer Barbara Broccoli that “it is time” for a non-white actor to take on the role. Fuqua also discussed who might be in the running for the part with Broccoli, certain a black Bond “will happen eventually.” Elba is reportedly a frontrunner for that role.

Originally, it created controversy (among racists) that Idris Elba play James Bond and it seemed like the possibility of anyone black taking on that role was heavily unlikely. Apparently, that’s no longer the case, at least to the people who run things.