Scary: New Study Reveals What Watching ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Does To Your Brain

If so, a new study is basically advising that you take a long, hard look in the mirror as the show may be turning you into a much worse person, over time.

Are you an avid viewer of the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians ?

A research study from the London School of Economics (LSE) just came for KUWTK fans' jugulars, finding that only 60 seconds of watching the show — which ranks at the tip top of what they classify as "materialistic media" — can significantly increase insensitivity to the poor.

The results went on to further show that KUWTK made its viewers cold-hearted towards the poor and specifically those who benefit from the welfare system.

Dr. Rodolfo Leyva, the author of the study, shared a bit more context on the findings.

"Humans are inherently materialistic but also very social and communal," he said. "The way this is expressed depends on our culture. If there is more emphasis on materialism as a way to be happy, this makes us more inclined to be selfish and anti-social, and therefore unsympathetic to people less fortunate."

This comes just a few hours after Kourtney Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, claimed that being around the famous reality TV family could derail a person's values.

"I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me," he said to the family in a social media post. "I know who I am, where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you."

