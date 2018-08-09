You Must See How Kim Kardashian Responded When Her Daughter Asked Her Why She's Famous

There's the truth and then there's everything else.

Kim Kardashian and her family built an impressive empire that stemmed from the infamously leaked sex tape between her and then-boyfriend Ray J, which ultimately made them all household names.

However, when the reality star's oldest child, North West, asked why she's famous, her response was a bit more child-friendly, of course.

During a recent interview on the Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that her now 5-year-old daughter is growing more and more curious about their celebrity lifestyle. In fact, now she's beginning to question why their family is different than several others.

"[North] was like, 'Mommy, why are you famous?' and I was like, 'Ah, OK, I'm going to have to explain this," she said, with a grin.

As opposed to going down the route of complete — and likely traumatizing — honesty, the mother of three responded, "I'm like, 'We have a TV show, we have a TV show,' and she was like, 'OK.'"

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

