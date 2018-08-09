You Must See How Kim Kardashian Responded When Her Daughter Asked Her Why She's Famous

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Kim Kardashian and her family built an impressive empire that stemmed from the infamously leaked sex tape between her and then-boyfriend Ray J, which ultimately made them all household names.
However, when the reality star's oldest child, North West, asked why she's famous, her response was a bit more child-friendly, of course.
During a recent interview on the Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that her now 5-year-old daughter is growing more and more curious about their celebrity lifestyle. In fact, now she's beginning to question why their family is different than several others.
"[North] was like, 'Mommy, why are you famous?' and I was like, 'Ah, OK, I'm going to have to explain this," she said, with a grin.
As opposed to going down the route of complete — and likely traumatizing — honesty, the mother of three responded, "I'm like, 'We have a TV show, we have a TV show,' and she was like, 'OK.'"
