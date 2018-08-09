'Married To Medicine' Star Quad Webb Lunceford Owns Up To Doing This To Her Husband In Midst Of Divorce

Most recently, new information has surfaced regarding the proceedings with the reality star admitting to something she did, which Gregory claims violated the Automatic Domestic Standing Order.

Married to Medicine star Quad Webb Lunceford and her estranged husband, Gregory Lunceford , are currently in the midst of a nasty divorce.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, after Quad accused him of cruel treatment and adultery and went on to ask for protection from harassment and violence, Gregory filed new court documents asking for a motion for contempt. In the docs, he accused his estranged wife of moving "pre-marital property from the marital residence" without his knowledge or consent.

He went on to specifically claim that around May 14, Quad appeared at their once shared home with movers and took their master bedroom furniture, washer and dryer, dining room set, living room furniture, lighting fixtures, two televisions and basement furniture.

He further claimed that her reported actions willfully violated the Automatic Domestic Standing Order.

However, Quad recently responded to the allegations saying that while she did, in fact, remove items from the residence, she did not violate any orders which were instructed by the court.

"Petitioner denies each and every allegation in paragraph 4 of Respondent's Motion," the court documents explain. "Petition further states that the Automatic Domestic Standing Order, cited and relied up by Respondent in his Motion, prohibits the parties from 'disposing or removing any property form Fulton County, any of the property belonging to the parties.'"

In addition to her legal team adding that the "Respondent's argument fails to recognize that the Standing Order does not prohibit removal of any, or even all, of the parties property from the marital residence," it is reported that Quad wants Gregory to pay for the attorney fees connected to this issue.

The pair reportedly legally separated on or before April 2, 2018.