Torrei Hart Claps Back At Hater Who Dares Mention Kevin Hart In Her Comments

She's not here for backhanded compliments.

Published 4 days ago

Torrei Hart is fed up with backhand compliments her social media commenters have been hitting her with lately. A recent video setting the record straight about people who throw lowkey shade turned into an awkward exchange about her ex-husband Kevin Hart.

Dressed in a sports bra and workout pants, the comedian dished on recent criticisms she's received about her body. "If its one thing I can't stand it's a hater disguised as a supporter. I would prefer that you would keep on straight hating. Don't come on my page talking about, 'You're real cute Torrei. You've got a nice body and everything, but you know what, put your titties away,' like don't tell me what to do with my body, " the mother of two said in an Instagram video.

Things took an awkward turn when a fan slid in her comments writing, "You only chose that path because of @kevinhart" have seats!"

Setting the record straight about her journey in comedy, Hart explained, "...And as far as your statement goes you don't know me personally so I will help you out with a little history about myself. I've been in the arts since I was a kid. Voted Class c lown in high school. Not my proudest moment so i don't speak about it much. And I said what I said fireball head."

What do you think? Is the commenter out of line for bringing up Torrei Hart's ex? Check out the awkward interaction below:

#ClapBackSeason: #TorreiHart said what she said 💅🏾

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

