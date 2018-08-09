Torrei Hart Claps Back At Hater Who Dares Mention Kevin Hart In Her Comments

Torrei Hart is fed up with backhand compliments her social media commenters have been hitting her with lately. A recent video setting the record straight about people who throw lowkey shade turned into an awkward exchange about her ex-husband Kevin Hart .

Dressed in a sports bra and workout pants, the comedian dished on recent criticisms she's received about her body. "If its one thing I can't stand it's a hater disguised as a supporter. I would prefer that you would keep on straight hating. Don't come on my page talking about, 'You're real cute Torrei. You've got a nice body and everything, but you know what, put your titties away,' like don't tell me what to do with my body, " the mother of two said in an Instagram video.

Things took an awkward turn when a fan slid in her comments writing, "You only chose that path because of @kevinhart" have seats!"

Setting the record straight about her journey in comedy, Hart explained, "...And as far as your statement goes you don't know me personally so I will help you out with a little history about myself. I've been in the arts since I was a kid. Voted Class c lown in high school. Not my proudest moment so i don't speak about it much. And I said what I said fireball head."

What do you think? Is the commenter out of line for bringing up Torrei Hart's ex? Check out the awkward interaction below:

