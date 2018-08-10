Issa Rae Hilariously Explains How Her Mom Accused Her Of 'Making Porn'

While viewers and fans of the show may love these occasional risqué moments, one person who understandably isn't a fan is Issa's mother, and she expressed this discomfort in the most hilarious way.

Issa Rae 's monster hit HBO series, Insecure , has proven to be a worldwide phenomenon due to its realistic situations and plots, and part of what gives those stories their authentic flare are the sex scenes sprinkled throughout.

During a sit-down interview on Hot97's Ebro in the Morning in promotion of the upcoming season-three premiere, Issa shared a story on how her mother reacted to seeing her daughter engage in "sexual situations" on-screen.

"My mom — it's rough," she said. "She got through the whole first season. The second season, when she saw episode four, and that was the Lawrence threesome episode, she texted me and was like, 'You're making porn. Is HBO making you do this because you don't have to do this. I don't understand.'"

Going on to explain her structured upbringing, the actress/producer shared that her mother grew legitimately upset at what she was seeing her baby girl doing on-screen for the world to see.

"I had parental controls growing up," she added. "I couldn't wantch PG13 movies 'til I was 13. I couldn't watch rated R movies 'til I was 17. She was like, 'What was the point of me doing parental controls if you were going to go out and make porn for HBO?' She was legit mad!"

Luckily, Issa reassured everyone that though her mother took a brief hiatus from the show after being overwhelmed by the sex-positive messaging, she's back on the bandwagon and has binge-watched the rest of the series to make sure she's ready for the big upcoming premiere.

Take a look at the hilarious interview, below: