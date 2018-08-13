Report: Kim Kardashian Was Blindsided By Kanye's 'Gross' Sexual Lyrics About Her Sisters

Kanye West recently debuted a new track titled "XTCY" that many claim he's crossed the line in terms of his lyrics. In the track, the controversial rapper suggests that he would "smash" his wife Kim Kardashian 's sisters, and now it is reported that the mother of his three children didn't take well to his words.

According to Radar Online, Kim is "furious" after hearing her husband's lewd comments about her sisters and is even more upset that he didn't check with her first before he released it for the world to hear.

"Kim was livid," a source said. "He did not run the lyrics by any of them before he dropped the song."

The insider also added that the Kardashian sisters' momager, Kris Jenner, is "equally disgusted."

"It really grossed them all out," the insider continued. "The whole family was shocked that he would sexualize them like that."

After learning of their reactions to his song, 'Ye reportedly told them it was "all in good fun."

In the song, West raps, "You got sick thoughts? I got more of 'em. You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of 'em."