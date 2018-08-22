Blac Chyna Was Almost Turned Away At The VMAs For This Insane Reason

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Blac Chyna is known for making quite the splash with her characteristically risqué fashion statements, and her appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was no different.
However, this time, her barely there look almost reportedly got her rejected from the event.
The Source reports that, per an eyewitness' account, after the former stripper was done showing off her assets on the carpet, she was met with some difficulty upon attempting to enter the doors at Radio City Music Hall.
The site posted a video of Chyna catching some heat from the event's security while trying to make it inside. Eventually, after noticing that the muscle weren't budging, she stormed off.
While she clearly didn't get her way during her first attempt, one of her future ones managed to land as she was later spotted inside the event, sitting beside her bestie, Amber Rose, who was dressed in a just as provocative devil costume.

