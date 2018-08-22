‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Karlie Redd Is Looking To Cash In On Her Upcoming Wedding

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd is reportedly trying to branch out of the franchise, and she's allegedly using her new relationship as a launch pad for that idea.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the reality starlet, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Maurice "Mo" Fayne, is trying to land her own spin-off reality series. She reportedly wants it to mainly follow the course of her nuptials with her new fiancé.

"Her team is trying really hard to make her engagement to Maurice 'Mo' Fayne more than just a storyline," an insider told the site. "They're trying to have a special documenting her wedding that turns into her own-spin-off."

As the site reports, only a few members of the Love & Hip Hop franchise were able to successfully execute their own wedding specials or spin-off series: Yandy Smith (Love & Hip Hop: New York), K. Michelle (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Atlanta) and Stevie J (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta).

Can Karlie add her name to the short list of L&HH spin-off success stories? Only time will tell.