Here's How Long Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Gave Tristan Thompson To Get His Act Together

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 's relationship is reportedly still on the road to recovery. In fact, the reality starlet has allegedly given her bae an ultimatum that is sure to shake things up between them.

According to Radar Online, Kardashian gave the infamous cheater until the end of October of this year to prove why he is worthy of remaining in her life.

An insider revealed to the site that if he doesn't pass the test, the new mother threatened to kick him to the curb and raise their daughter, True, on her own.

"It will soon be the six-month mark after his cheating turned their lives upside down," the source mentioned. "She figures it's more than enough of a stretch for Tristan to show her he's capable of winning her trust back."

As you may already know, the NBA star player was caught red-handed cheating with a slew of women while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter. Since then, she has reportedly put her foot down and has set a few rules in place, including requiring total access to his cell phone, his pin numbers, etc.