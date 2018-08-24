Comedian Faizon Love Hit With A Sexual Harassment Suit By His Former Assistant

Shocking allegations are being made against comedian Faizon Love . He now joins the ranks of celebrities and entertainers accused of sexual misconduct.

According to TMZ, the comedian sent inappropriate videos to his assistant. The assistant in question, Tashiana Luke, reportedly ditched her job with Love after only 17 days.

Luke has filed a lawsuit against the comedian and his Dough Boy Inc accusing Love of making unwanted sexual advances.

Court documents obtained by TMZ accuse Love of texting Luke a message of a young woman performing oral sex on him with the message "I shot a test scene. [W]hat do you think."

Luke, who was hired on June 9, 2016 and quit on June 26, accused her former boss of making suggestive comments like "Your a** looks nice in those pants."

She also accused him of implying sexual favors in exchange for college tuition by saying, "You know you need your tuition paid."

Tashiana Luke is suing for sexual harassment and has requested an undisclosed amount in damages.

Faizon Love has not commented on the recent allegations.