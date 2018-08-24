Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Severely Beat A Man At A Nightclub And Drake Was Reportedly There To Witness It

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima broke up recently, however when they were together, a very violent incident occurred outside of their relationship.
Back on March 24, Younes was at a nightclub called Delilah in Los Angeles and reportedly viciously attacked an employee of the establishment. Now, TMZ has obtained footage of what went down.
The video shows Bendjima throwing numerous punches right before he exited the club. Not only that, both Drake and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were there at the time of the attack.
It isn’t exactly clear how the incident was started, however sources close to the situation say Bennett Sipes, the employee, “talked smack,” which may have led to Younes’ outburst.
Bendjima may be facing charges stemming from the incident, but none have been brought against him as of now.
The video cuts off after Bendjima’s attack, however Sipes says he was also beaten by Drake and Beckham’s bodyguards, so charges may come their way as well. Neither of them nor Kourtney Kardashian have responded to the footage or incident publicly.
