Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Severely Beat A Man At A Nightclub And Drake Was Reportedly There To Witness It

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima broke up recently, however when they were together, a very violent incident occurred outside of their relationship.

Back on March 24, Younes was at a nightclub called Delilah in Los Angeles and reportedly viciously attacked an employee of the establishment. Now, TMZ has obtained footage of what went down.

The video shows Bendjima throwing numerous punches right before he exited the club. Not only that, both Drake and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were there at the time of the attack.