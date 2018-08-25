Uh Oh: A Very Pregnant Kenya Moore Admits Her Serious Need For Help

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Not to be alarmed, Kenya Moore and "Baby Twirl" are perfectly fine as her pregnancy continues to go smoothly.
While all things are good, there is one issue that is concerning the former model.
The 47-year-old recently took to Instagram to reveal her dire need for help during her pregnancy.
On Friday, the former RHOA reality star openly admitted that she needs help with her pups. They’ve become harder to take care of as her belly grows larger.
"Ok ok finally I'm admitting I need help. #babydaly on [the] way and I can't take my puppy babies on plane it's getting harder and harder," she revealed.
She’s currently searching for a dog sitter in the Atlanta area, where she currently resides and she's requested her fans help.
"My dogs cannot be with big dogs that could bite."
Check out the urgent message the former RHOA star posted:
We wish Kenya much luck in her search for the perfect dog sitter for her yorkies, King and Twirl.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
COMMENTS