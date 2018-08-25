Uh Oh: A Very Pregnant Kenya Moore Admits Her Serious Need For Help

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kenya Moore attends "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

Find out the major issue she opened up about.

Not to be alarmed, Kenya Moore and "Baby Twirl" are perfectly fine as her pregnancy continues to go smoothly.

While all things are good, there is one issue that is concerning the former model.

The 47-year-old recently took to Instagram to reveal her dire need for help during her pregnancy.

On Friday, the former RHOA reality star openly admitted that she needs help with her pups. They’ve become harder to take care of as her belly grows larger.

"Ok ok finally I'm admitting I need help. #babydaly on [the] way and I can't take my puppy babies on plane it's getting harder and harder," she revealed.

She’s currently searching for a dog sitter in the Atlanta area, where she currently resides and she's requested her fans help.

"My dogs cannot be with big dogs that could bite."

Check out the urgent message the former RHOA star posted:

We wish Kenya much luck in her search for the perfect dog sitter for her yorkies, King and Twirl. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

