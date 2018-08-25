Kevin Hart Claps Back At Cheating Accusations After New Photo Of Him And A Female Fan Surfaces

After Kevin Hart’s very public cheating scandal back in 2017, the father of 3 has clearly learned his lesson and wants fans to put some respeck on his name! Recently, a photo surfaced on the ‘gram showing Kevin with a fan who decided to give him a smooch on the cheek. Check the photo out for yourself:

Soon, Hollywood Unlocked got ahold of the photo and posted the flick along with the caption: “#KevinHart out here showing love to fans 👀👀” Obviously, the suggestive caption didn't sit well with the 39-year-old comedian, who quickly took to the comments to clap back. “This is honestly sad...This was a innocent moment where I took a picture with a fan and she bent down and kissed my cheek when the picture was taken. I walked away after. In the future please don't ask me why I no longer take pictures,” The Philadelphia native then added, “Look at my face and how my hand is blurred. You can clearly see that I didn't expect it. Stop reaching...sh*t is just sad.”

Quickly fans began to weigh in on the post. “Why would he openly choose to take a picture like that?” a commenter asked not believing his words. “I believe him. Once a cheater not always unless you're looking for them to cheat,” a commenter shared after gathering the unnamed young lady was being scandalous. We are not sure of the exact deets, but we sure hope that everything is on the up and up for the sake of his marriage with Eniko. What do you think of this recent controversy? Did Kevin learn his lesson? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Written by BET Staff