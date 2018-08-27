The Stars Of ‘Black Panther’ And ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Are Teaming Up For Something Epic

Stars of Black Panther and Love & Hip-Hop: Miami are slated to be the first two guests for the University of South Florida’s Lecture Series.

Afro-Latina recording artists and actress Amara La Negra from L&HHM and Winston Duke from Black Panther will speak at the Tampa campus on October 25.

La Negra is a native of Miami and was chosen to participate as a part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Her lecture is expected to focus on navigating classism, colorism and racism and relay her experiences of facing all three as a Dominican-American woman in the entertainment industry.

Duke became a breakout star, playing M’Baku of the Jabari Tribe in Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther. He also played the same role in Avengers: Infinity War. The actor was born in Tobago and emigrated to the United States during grade school.

Duke’s speech will relay his life experiences and the influence of films like Black Panther on black pop culture.

Both lectures are slated to begin at 8 pm EST in the Marshall Student Center Oval Theater. They’re also both free and open to the public on a first-come, first serve basis. There will be priority seating for students of USF Tampa.