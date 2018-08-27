Prayer’s Up: Ray J And Princess Love’s Private Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Ray J , wife Princess Love and their baby Melody had to make an emergency landing after attempting to make a flight from Los Angeles to New York City.

On Monday (August 27), the trio’s plane had to return to Van Nuys Airport after taking off because of a reported cabin pressure issue.

TMZ obtained footage of the hectic scene inside the flight. You can hear rattling and other odd noises atypical to a normal flight.

“God is good. We made it back safe,” Ray J said in a selfie video after exiting the plane. “We got some of the best pilots. We just got to get another plane and get to the next city.”

The celebrity news website says Ray J and his family are working on getting another flight within the hour. Luckily everyone is safe and no injuries were sustained.

See video of what went down below.