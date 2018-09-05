WTF: You Won’t Believe What Tisha Campbell Says She Found In Estranged Husband Duane Martin’s Closet

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The divorce saga between actress Tisha Campbell-Martin and her estranged husband Duane keeps getting messier by the day.
The My Wife & Kids star recently uncovered proof of why her soon-to-be ex is financially fit enough to cough over monthly spousal support.
Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Martin reportedly discovered uncovered a gold mine in her estrange husband's closet. She filed a motion accusing her husband of 20 years of having more than 500 shirts in his closet that costs are worth an estimated $75,000.
Martin claims she was alerted of the expensive price tags of her ex's wardrobe in a video he made bragging about it.
Tisha, who recently brought back the rights to her royalties, reportedly has $1.5 million in assets and is asking for spousal support because she doesn't have a steady source of income. With her monthly expenses racking up to at least $33,000 per monthly, she believes that Duane, who makes around $62,000 monthly should be able to cover spousal support.
After 20 years of marriage Duane and Tisha Campbell-Martin announced their divorce in February 2018. The actress accused her Real Husbands of Hollywood star ex of hiding money over the course of their marriage.
(Photo by Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
COMMENTS