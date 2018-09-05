WTF: You Won’t Believe What Tisha Campbell Says She Found In Estranged Husband Duane Martin’s Closet

The My Wife & Kids star recently uncovered proof of why her soon-to-be ex is financially fit enough to cough over monthly spousal support.

The divorce saga between actress Tisha Campbell-Martin and her estranged husband Duane keeps getting messier by the day.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Martin reportedly discovered uncovered a gold mine in her estrange husband's closet. She filed a motion accusing her husband of 20 years of having more than 500 shirts in his closet that costs are worth an estimated $75,000.

Martin claims she was alerted of the expensive price tags of her ex's wardrobe in a video he made bragging about it.

Tisha, who recently brought back the rights to her royalties, reportedly has $1.5 million in assets and is asking for spousal support because she doesn't have a steady source of income. With her monthly expenses racking up to at least $33,000 per monthly, she believes that Duane, who makes around $62,000 monthly should be able to cover spousal support.

After 20 years of marriage Duane and Tisha Campbell-Martin announced their divorce in February 2018. The actress accused her Real Husbands of Hollywood star ex of hiding money over the course of their marriage.