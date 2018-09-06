Juelz Santana Is Finally Making A Big Move With Kimbella

Former Love & Hip Hop stars Juelz Santana and his longtime girlfriend Kimbella can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

The rapper was granted permission to move back in with Kimbella. According to court docs obtained by The Blast, the judge presiding over Juelz's case modified the conditions of his bond.

He was originally ordered to home incarceration at his mother's house after he was indicted on two federal firearms charges. Juelz allegedly carried a .38-caliber gun into Newark Liberty airport back in March.

Released under home detention, he has to complete anger management/domestic violence counseling. Juelz also has to call for approval before leaving their home.