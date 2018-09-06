Cuteness Overload! Keshia Knight Pulliam Shares First-Ever Photo Of Her Daughter With Ex Ed Hartwell

Keshia Knight Pulliam's strained relationship with her ex Ed Hartwell has been well documented through their countless court rows and tabloid jabs. Most recently, however, the former child star showed that in the midst of their dysfunctionality, they produced something too beautiful to quantify: their adorable daughter, Ella Grace.

The Cosby Show alum recently took to Instagram to share a photo of their baby girl, whom she gave birth to more than a year ago. The actress has made a conscious effort to keep Ella's face off of social media for the past year, but gave her followers a glimpse of her cute face, for the very first time, on Instagram. Get ready for some baby fever:

The beautiful little one was born in January 2017 and is set to become a sister, soon, as the former athlete recently shared that he is expecting a baby with the woman he allegedly had an affair with.

Written by Moriba Cummings