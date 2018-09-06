Opinion: Hey, Nicki Minaj, Maybe Geoffrey Owens Doesn't Want Your Charity

Owens’ peers in Hollywood and fans on social media quickly came to his defense.

It’s been one hell of a week for former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens . He became the talk of the internet after Fox News published a ridiculously insensitive post ridiculing the accomplished actor for working at Trader Joe’s.

After dubbing Karma Lawrence and her wife, who took the photos of Owens at work at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s and sold them to the highest bidder, “c**k sucker of the day” on her Queen radio show, Minaj revealed that she’d be “donating” $25,000 to Owens.

Nicki Minaj is one of the latest celebrities offering their take on the situation.

While the Queen emcee’s benevolence could be considered an admirable act, it actually goes against everything Geoffrey Owens stands for. Don’t take my word for it, though. He’s explicitly said it himself.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the Yale University alum spoke out against job shaming.

"I hope that this period that we’re in now, where we have a heightened sensitivity about that, and a reevaluation of what it means to work and the idea that some jobs are better than others — that’s actually not true."

"There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable."

As if that wasn’t enough, Owens rejected the idea that he should be pitied because of his job.

"No one should feel sorry for me. I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!"

We can’t completely fault her, though. Over the last few weeks, the rapper has been going out of her way to provide financial help to those in need.

Earlier this summer, Minaj announced she’d be kicking off another edition of her Student of the Game scholarship.

The huge difference between Geoffrey Owens and the dozens of college students Minaj has offered scholarships is the fact that Owens didn’t ask for any assistance.

Just like Minaj’s Instagram post said, “this man minds his own business!!!! He’s not on the internet being messy & seeking attention,” so maybe he’s not in need of donations after all? Maybe he’s happy in his life as an actor, Shakespearean theater teacher and a crew member at Trader Joe’s? At least he’s employed with a company that offers its staff a retirement plan, as well as medical, dental and vision insurance.

Regardless of her intent, it’s offensive and shallow AF to assume that someone would be willing to accept a handout — no matter how big —simply because they’re employed in a job that society doesn’t deem lavish or glamorous enough.

With the discussion surrounding Minaj’s plan to donate circulating, many commenters took to social media offended and flat out confused.