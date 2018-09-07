'Married To Medicine' Stars Mariah Huq And Dr. Heavenly Brutally Go After Each Other's Necks

Drama always seems to be brewing within the cast of the Bravo hit series Married to Medicine with the latest of the ladies to butt heads being Mariah Huq and Dr. Heavenly Kimes .

The ladies opened up the sixth season of the reality series by trying to patch things up after Dr. Heavenly drew on a poster of Mariah during the last season's reunion.

After attempting to make amends by gifting Mariah with a new poster featuring an image of her, which she didn't approve of, Dr. Heavenly's beef with the MTM OG escalated. In no time, the ladies, with raised voices, threw jabs about cheating allegations and their husbands' endowments — or lack thereof.

Things really took a turn for the worst, however, when the pair sat down for an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. During the heated conversation, Mariah even revealed that Heavenly threw a chair at her during a verbal dispute, to which the dentist admitted she only did out of retaliation to Mariah breaking a glass.

"Heavenly, you threw a chair! Ooh I wasn't supposed to say that," Mariah said, to which Heavenly replied, "I didn't throw a chair. You broke a glass! That wasn't why I threw a chair. You broke a glass."

Watch the mess, in full, below: