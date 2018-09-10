John Legend Makes History As The First Black Man To Achieve EGOT Status

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The 2018 Creative Arts Emmys proved to be a stomping grounds for Black Excellence as, in addition to Black actors and actresses sweeping the guest categories, John Legend made history by becoming the first Black man to achieve EGOT status.
That's right, Legend now adds a whole new meaning to his name as he made history by becoming the first Black man to earn all four coveted awards in showbiz: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. In addition to this major feat, the 39-year-old also tied with Robert Lopez as the youngest man to do so.
Legend took to Instagram shortly after his win for Jesus Christ Superstar, where he posted a photo alongside the other EGOT winners, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. They all are now the 13th, 14th, and 15th industry members to achieve this feat.
Four Black actors are also rewriting the history books as, for the first time in Emmy history, the awards for all four guest categories went to African-American performers.
Tiffany Haddish won for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy for hosting Saturday Night Live, Ron Cephas Jones won for Best Guest Actor in a Drama for This Is Us, Samira Wiley won for Best Guest Actress in a Drama for The Handmaid's Tale and Katt Williams won for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy for Atlanta.
